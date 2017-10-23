Edition:
India

Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J)

DSYJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,486.00ZAc
4:02pm IST
Change (% chg)

56.00 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
14,430.00
Open
14,500.00
Day's High
14,558.00
Day's Low
14,431.00
Volume
103,603
Avg. Vol
1,421,081
52-wk High
15,149.00
52-wk Low
10,947.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.83 2.83 2.83 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 47,685.00 47,685.00 47,685.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 54,453.00 54,453.00 54,453.00 35,498.80
Year Ending Jun-19 1 62,379.00 62,379.00 62,379.00 39,695.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 5 730.36 774.80 691.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 5 858.50 1,062.00 724.00 882.52
Year Ending Jun-19 5 993.42 1,317.00 749.00 1,047.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.60 14.60 14.60 10.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 47,685.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 54,453.00 54,453.00 54,453.00 34,319.00 35,498.80
Year Ending Jun-19 62,379.00 62,379.00 62,379.00 37,590.00 39,695.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 730.36 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 858.50 858.50 873.96 873.16 882.52
Year Ending Jun-19 993.42 993.42 1,008.96 1,007.16 1,047.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

