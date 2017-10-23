Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 15,442.40 19,537.90 11,347.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 27 75,449.10 76,585.00 74,257.00 74,226.40 Year Ending Dec-18 27 76,532.70 79,285.80 74,747.00 75,970.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.23 0.26 0.20 -- Year Ending Dec-17 28 0.87 1.06 0.60 0.95 Year Ending Dec-18 29 0.99 1.20 0.63 1.07 LT Growth Rate (%) 6 11.75 15.50 7.20 11.38