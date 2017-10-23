Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)
DTEGn.DE on Xetra
5:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.23
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|12
|12
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.38
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|15,442.40
|19,537.90
|11,347.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|75,449.10
|76,585.00
|74,257.00
|74,226.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|76,532.70
|79,285.80
|74,747.00
|75,970.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.23
|0.26
|0.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28
|0.87
|1.06
|0.60
|0.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|29
|0.99
|1.20
|0.63
|1.07
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|11.75
|15.50
|7.20
|11.38
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|15,936.20
|18,890.00
|2,953.78
|18.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|16,924.20
|18,646.00
|1,721.79
|10.17
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|19,043.80
|19,543.00
|499.21
|2.62
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|18,148.80
|18,105.00
|43.78
|0.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|17,941.30
|17,817.00
|124.33
|0.69
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.27
|0.26
|0.01
|3.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.25
|0.20
|0.05
|21.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.16
|0.21
|0.05
|27.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.27
|0.23
|0.04
|14.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.19
|0.23
|0.04
|23.46
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|15,442.40
|15,442.40
|15,442.40
|15,442.40
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|75,449.10
|75,469.50
|75,678.10
|75,754.10
|74,226.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|76,532.70
|76,545.90
|76,926.20
|77,189.30
|75,970.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.87
|0.87
|0.88
|0.88
|0.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.99
|0.99
|1.00
|1.00
|1.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|3
