Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE)

DTEGn.DE on Xetra

15.54EUR
5:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
€15.40
Open
€15.43
Day's High
€15.60
Day's Low
€15.37
Volume
2,714,716
Avg. Vol
9,688,813
52-wk High
€18.15
52-wk Low
€14.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.23 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 11 11
(3) HOLD 12 12 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.38 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 15,442.40 19,537.90 11,347.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 75,449.10 76,585.00 74,257.00 74,226.40
Year Ending Dec-18 27 76,532.70 79,285.80 74,747.00 75,970.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.23 0.26 0.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 28 0.87 1.06 0.60 0.95
Year Ending Dec-18 29 0.99 1.20 0.63 1.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 11.75 15.50 7.20 11.38

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 15,936.20 18,890.00 2,953.78 18.53
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16,924.20 18,646.00 1,721.79 10.17
Quarter Ending Dec-16 19,043.80 19,543.00 499.21 2.62
Quarter Ending Sep-16 18,148.80 18,105.00 43.78 0.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 17,941.30 17,817.00 124.33 0.69
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.27 0.26 0.01 3.70
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.25 0.20 0.05 21.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.16 0.21 0.05 27.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.27 0.23 0.04 14.63
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.19 0.23 0.04 23.46

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 15,442.40 15,442.40 15,442.40 15,442.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 75,449.10 75,469.50 75,678.10 75,754.10 74,226.40
Year Ending Dec-18 76,532.70 76,545.90 76,926.20 77,189.30 75,970.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.87 0.87 0.88 0.88 0.95
Year Ending Dec-18 0.99 0.99 1.00 1.00 1.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 3

