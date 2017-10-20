Edition:
Duratex SA (DTEX3.SA)

DTEX3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

9.99BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 9.99
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,878,402
52-wk High
R$ 10.76
52-wk Low
R$ 6.18

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.04 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.82 2.82 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,030.00 1,030.00 1,030.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 3,967.91 4,082.00 3,814.26 4,580.94
Year Ending Dec-18 8 4,406.74 4,646.00 4,231.61 5,035.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.04 0.05 0.02 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.12 0.20 0.06 0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.32 0.40 0.21 0.54
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 105.30 105.30 105.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 969.00 916.72 52.28 5.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 988.33 951.99 36.34 3.68
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,022.00 1,028.67 6.67 0.65
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,059.67 967.09 92.58 8.74
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,021.50 1,012.61 8.89 0.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.03 0.04 0.01 33.33
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.00 -0.01 0.01 -120.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.04 0.00 0.04 97.69
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.05 0.01 0.03 69.70
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.04 0.00 0.04 97.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,030.00 1,030.00 1,030.00 1,030.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,967.91 3,967.91 3,967.91 3,989.04 4,580.94
Year Ending Dec-18 4,406.74 4,406.74 4,406.74 4,407.62 5,035.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.20 0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.38 0.54

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

