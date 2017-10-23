Edition:
India

Dignity PLC (DTY.L)

DTY.L on London Stock Exchange

2,274.30GBp
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

-3.70 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
2,278.00
Open
2,292.00
Day's High
2,294.00
Day's Low
2,253.00
Volume
11,491
Avg. Vol
132,922
52-wk High
2,791.00
52-wk Low
2,144.17

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 329.96 338.00 319.50 332.42
Year Ending Dec-18 5 347.82 355.00 338.60 348.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 124.80 126.60 123.00 124.53
Year Ending Dec-18 5 135.48 137.10 135.00 134.67

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 54.00 54.30 0.30 0.56
Quarter Ending Sep-11 47.50 48.10 0.60 1.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 329.96 329.96 329.96 329.96 332.42
Year Ending Dec-18 347.82 347.82 347.82 347.82 348.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 124.80 124.80 124.80 124.80 124.53
Year Ending Dec-18 135.48 135.48 135.48 135.48 134.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Dignity PLC News

» More DTY.L News