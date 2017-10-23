Edition:
India

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (DWAR.NS)

DWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

77.90INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+6.06%)
Prev Close
Rs73.45
Open
Rs74.50
Day's High
Rs79.80
Day's Low
Rs74.50
Volume
3,530,378
Avg. Vol
3,943,772
52-wk High
Rs80.40
52-wk Low
Rs20.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd News

» More DWAR.NS News