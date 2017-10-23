Edition:
Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNG.DE)

DWNG.DE on Xetra

36.10EUR
5:21pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.13 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
€36.24
Open
€36.38
Day's High
€36.40
Day's Low
€36.03
Volume
152,601
Avg. Vol
711,889
52-wk High
€37.01
52-wk Low
€26.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.28 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 10 11 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 8
(3) HOLD 7 7 6 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.04 2.04 1.96 2.07

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 191.85 215.55 168.16 167.68
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 174.32 174.32 174.32 185.30
Year Ending Dec-17 19 771.47 1,058.00 648.63 763.55
Year Ending Dec-18 20 813.61 1,089.00 686.26 792.83
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.28 0.31 0.26 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.20 1.29 1.02 1.30
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.33 1.70 1.20 1.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.31 10.31 10.31 12.78

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 186.45 186.10 0.35 0.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 166.76 180.40 13.64 8.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 178.48 178.37 0.11 0.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 179.86 178.35 1.51 0.84
Quarter Ending Jun-16 176.38 176.32 0.06 0.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.31 0.16 0.15 48.96
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.31 0.24 0.07 23.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.27 0.04 0.23 85.19
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.29 0.18 0.11 37.93
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.22 0.81 0.59 268.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 191.85 191.85 190.05 190.05 167.68
Quarter Ending Mar-18 174.32 174.32 175.34 175.34 185.30
Year Ending Dec-17 771.47 771.47 769.95 778.61 763.55
Year Ending Dec-18 813.61 813.61 815.26 827.28 792.83
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.27 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.20 1.20 1.22 1.21 1.30
Year Ending Dec-18 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.31 1.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

