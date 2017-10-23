Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DYNM.NS)
DYNM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,067.65INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-18.00 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs2,085.65
Open
Rs2,137.00
Day's High
Rs2,137.00
Day's Low
Rs2,060.00
Volume
2,262
Avg. Vol
2,104
52-wk High
Rs3,655.80
52-wk Low
Rs2,060.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|-1.80
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|4,325.00
|5,008.00
|3,642.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|15,333.00
|15,616.00
|15,050.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|14,688.00
|15,207.00
|14,169.00
|18,429.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|15,854.00
|16,913.00
|14,795.00
|20,680.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|-1.80
|-1.80
|-1.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|53.70
|67.60
|39.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|32.85
|42.50
|23.20
|121.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|79.30
|87.60
|71.00
|180.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,723.50
|3,148.40
|575.10
|15.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,325.00
|3,751.70
|573.30
|13.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,743.00
|3,468.72
|274.28
|7.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,847.33
|3,790.83
|56.51
|1.47
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,839.00
|3,913.09
|74.09
|1.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,325.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15,333.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,688.00
|14,688.00
|15,746.00
|16,129.00
|18,429.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15,854.00
|15,854.00
|17,682.00
|18,079.00
|20,680.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings