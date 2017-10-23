Edition:
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DYNM.NS)

DYNM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,067.65INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.00 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs2,085.65
Open
Rs2,137.00
Day's High
Rs2,137.00
Day's Low
Rs2,060.00
Volume
2,262
Avg. Vol
2,104
52-wk High
Rs3,655.80
52-wk Low
Rs2,060.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -1.80 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 4,325.00 5,008.00 3,642.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 15,333.00 15,616.00 15,050.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 14,688.00 15,207.00 14,169.00 18,429.30
Year Ending Mar-19 2 15,854.00 16,913.00 14,795.00 20,680.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -1.80 -1.80 -1.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 53.70 67.60 39.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 32.85 42.50 23.20 121.60
Year Ending Mar-19 2 79.30 87.60 71.00 180.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,723.50 3,148.40 575.10 15.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,325.00 3,751.70 573.30 13.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,743.00 3,468.72 274.28 7.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,847.33 3,790.83 56.51 1.47
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,839.00 3,913.09 74.09 1.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,325.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 15,333.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,688.00 14,688.00 15,746.00 16,129.00 18,429.30
Year Ending Mar-19 15,854.00 15,854.00 17,682.00 18,079.00 20,680.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

