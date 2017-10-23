Edition:
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)

EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs288.20
Open
Rs289.90
Day's High
Rs296.30
Day's Low
Rs288.10
Volume
3,365,219
Avg. Vol
2,953,862
52-wk High
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.17 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.57 1.50 1.57 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 17,657.20 17,657.20 17,657.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 64,285.00 64,285.00 64,285.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 64,943.80 80,423.40 49,464.10 19,838.40
Year Ending Mar-19 2 79,533.50 95,301.70 63,765.30 23,630.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2.17 2.17 2.17 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 7.73 8.00 7.46 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 9.87 10.20 9.25 8.50
Year Ending Mar-19 6 13.30 14.17 11.64 11.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 35.34 35.34 35.34 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 18,714.20 18,878.70 164.49 0.88
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17,657.20 19,293.00 1,635.80 9.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 16,956.70 16,052.00 904.72 5.34
Quarter Ending Jun-15 13,180.80 11,541.50 1,639.33 12.44
Quarter Ending Mar-15 10,033.00 12,092.50 2,059.48 20.53
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.19 2.24 0.05 2.28
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.17 1.92 0.25 11.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.91 1.76 0.15 7.85
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1.20 1.06 0.14 11.67
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.12 1.00 0.12 10.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17,657.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 64,285.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 64,943.80 64,943.80 80,423.40 80,423.40 19,838.40
Year Ending Mar-19 79,533.50 79,533.50 95,301.70 95,301.70 23,630.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 7.73 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.87 9.87 9.99 9.99 8.50
Year Ending Mar-19 13.30 13.30 13.12 12.93 11.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd News

