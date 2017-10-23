Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS)
EDEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
291.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.05 (+1.06%)
Rs3.05 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs288.20
Rs288.20
Open
Rs289.90
Rs289.90
Day's High
Rs296.30
Rs296.30
Day's Low
Rs288.10
Rs288.10
Volume
3,365,219
3,365,219
Avg. Vol
2,953,862
2,953,862
52-wk High
Rs301.00
Rs301.00
52-wk Low
Rs82.00
Rs82.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.17
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.57
|1.50
|1.57
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|17,657.20
|17,657.20
|17,657.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|64,285.00
|64,285.00
|64,285.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|64,943.80
|80,423.40
|49,464.10
|19,838.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|79,533.50
|95,301.70
|63,765.30
|23,630.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.17
|2.17
|2.17
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|7.73
|8.00
|7.46
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|9.87
|10.20
|9.25
|8.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|13.30
|14.17
|11.64
|11.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|35.34
|35.34
|35.34
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|18,714.20
|18,878.70
|164.49
|0.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17,657.20
|19,293.00
|1,635.80
|9.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|16,956.70
|16,052.00
|904.72
|5.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|13,180.80
|11,541.50
|1,639.33
|12.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|10,033.00
|12,092.50
|2,059.48
|20.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.19
|2.24
|0.05
|2.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.17
|1.92
|0.25
|11.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.91
|1.76
|0.15
|7.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.20
|1.06
|0.14
|11.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.12
|1.00
|0.12
|10.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17,657.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|64,285.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|64,943.80
|64,943.80
|80,423.40
|80,423.40
|19,838.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|79,533.50
|79,533.50
|95,301.70
|95,301.70
|23,630.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7.73
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.87
|9.87
|9.99
|9.99
|8.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.30
|13.30
|13.12
|12.93
|11.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services approves raising funds up to 20 bln rupees via issue of securities
- BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services June-qtr consol net PAT up 60.8 pct
- CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 19
- BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services says unit issued maiden perpetual bonds
- BRIEF-India's Edelweiss Financial Services consol March-qtr profit up about 40 pct