Edenred SA (EDEN.PA)

EDEN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€24.41
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
592,127
52-wk High
€24.65
52-wk Low
€18.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 7
(3) HOLD 11 11 12 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.72 2.72 2.67 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 293.00 293.00 293.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,331.27 1,360.00 1,282.00 1,229.84
Year Ending Dec-18 16 1,416.83 1,457.00 1,334.00 1,307.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 1.00 1.07 0.93 1.03
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.09 1.18 0.96 1.14
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.37 14.00 9.90 10.95

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-14 254.00 238.00 16.00 6.30
Quarter Ending Dec-13 288.00 250.00 38.00 13.19
Quarter Ending Sep-13 258.00 255.00 3.00 1.16
Quarter Ending Mar-13 258.00 260.00 2.00 0.78
Quarter Ending Jun-12 252.50 262.00 9.50 3.76

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-18 293.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,331.27 1,331.58 1,332.59 1,330.43 1,229.84
Year Ending Dec-18 1,416.83 1,417.26 1,418.84 1,416.85 1,307.83
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.03
Year Ending Dec-18 1.09 1.09 1.09 1.09 1.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

