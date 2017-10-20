Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 293.00 293.00 293.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,331.27 1,360.00 1,282.00 1,229.84 Year Ending Dec-18 16 1,416.83 1,457.00 1,334.00 1,307.83 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 1.00 1.07 0.93 1.03 Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.09 1.18 0.96 1.14 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.37 14.00 9.90 10.95