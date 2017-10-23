Edition:
India

E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd (EIDP.NS)

EIDP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

354.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.50 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs352.35
Open
Rs352.50
Day's High
Rs356.00
Day's Low
Rs347.10
Volume
124,568
Avg. Vol
215,499
52-wk High
Rs372.70
52-wk Low
Rs220.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 25,608.50 26,546.00 24,671.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 22,402.00 22,402.00 22,402.00 25,946.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 24,129.00 24,129.00 24,129.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 12.45 15.70 9.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 23.30 23.30 23.30 15.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 16.70 16.70 16.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,980.00 5,649.60 1,330.40 19.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,256.00 6,712.60 456.60 7.30
Quarter Ending Dec-13 2,437.00 3,685.90 1,248.90 51.25
Quarter Ending Jun-13 9,750.00 4,031.30 5,718.70 58.65
Quarter Ending Jun-12 3,886.00 5,764.60 1,878.60 48.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 25,608.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 22,402.00 22,402.00 22,402.00 22,402.00 25,946.50
Year Ending Mar-19 24,129.00 24,129.00 24,129.00 24,129.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd News

