E.I.D-Parry (India) Ltd (EIDP.NS)
EIDP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
354.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.50 (+0.71%)
Rs2.50 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|25,608.50
|26,546.00
|24,671.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|22,402.00
|22,402.00
|22,402.00
|25,946.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|24,129.00
|24,129.00
|24,129.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|12.45
|15.70
|9.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|23.30
|23.30
|23.30
|15.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|16.70
|16.70
|16.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,980.00
|5,649.60
|1,330.40
|19.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,256.00
|6,712.60
|456.60
|7.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|2,437.00
|3,685.90
|1,248.90
|51.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|9,750.00
|4,031.30
|5,718.70
|58.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|3,886.00
|5,764.60
|1,878.60
|48.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25,608.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22,402.00
|22,402.00
|22,402.00
|22,402.00
|25,946.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24,129.00
|24,129.00
|24,129.00
|24,129.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings