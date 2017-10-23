EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS)
EIHO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
138.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs136.60
Open
Rs137.00
Day's High
Rs138.75
Day's Low
Rs134.00
Volume
93,437
Avg. Vol
98,445
52-wk High
Rs149.50
52-wk Low
Rs91.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|16,796.00
|16,796.00
|16,796.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|16,268.00
|16,509.00
|16,027.00
|20,185.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|19,428.00
|20,472.00
|18,384.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|2.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|3.20
|3.30
|3.10
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|2,545.00
|2,273.30
|271.70
|10.68
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16,796.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16,268.00
|16,268.00
|16,509.00
|16,509.00
|20,185.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19,428.00
|19,428.00
|20,472.00
|20,472.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|2.10
|2.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3.20
|3.20
|3.10
|3.10
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0