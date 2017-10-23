Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 16,796.00 16,796.00 16,796.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 16,268.00 16,509.00 16,027.00 20,185.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 19,428.00 20,472.00 18,384.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 1.80 1.80 1.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 2.10 2.10 2.10 2.77 Year Ending Mar-19 2 3.20 3.30 3.10 --