Edition:
India

EIH Ltd (EIHO.NS)

EIHO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

138.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs136.60
Open
Rs137.00
Day's High
Rs138.75
Day's Low
Rs134.00
Volume
93,437
Avg. Vol
98,445
52-wk High
Rs149.50
52-wk Low
Rs91.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 16,796.00 16,796.00 16,796.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 16,268.00 16,509.00 16,027.00 20,185.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 19,428.00 20,472.00 18,384.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 1.80 1.80 1.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 2.10 2.10 2.10 2.77
Year Ending Mar-19 2 3.20 3.30 3.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 2,545.00 2,273.30 271.70 10.68

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 16,796.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16,268.00 16,268.00 16,509.00 16,509.00 20,185.00
Year Ending Mar-19 19,428.00 19,428.00 20,472.00 20,472.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2.10 2.10 2.10 2.10 2.77
Year Ending Mar-19 3.20 3.20 3.10 3.10 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

EIH Ltd News