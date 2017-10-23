Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 7,020.00 7,020.00 7,020.00 3,356.60 Year Ending Dec-18 1 8,262.00 8,262.00 8,262.00 3,862.76 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.35 1.35 1.35 0.65 Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.39 1.39 1.39 0.71