Edition:
India

Elior Group SA (ELIOR.PA)

ELIOR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.82EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€23.82
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
334,270
52-wk High
€26.06
52-wk Low
€17.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 9
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.29 2.29 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 13 6,369.18 6,407.00 6,291.89 6,197.35
Year Ending Sep-18 15 6,620.67 6,892.00 6,265.00 6,460.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 13 1.20 1.27 1.11 1.14
Year Ending Sep-18 15 1.35 1.43 1.20 1.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.90 10.60 9.19 12.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,409.00 1,659.00 250.00 17.74
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,429.00 1,475.00 46.00 3.22
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,455.00 1,437.00 18.00 1.24
Quarter Ending Dec-15 43.50 1,096.00 1,052.50 2,419.54
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,325.00 1,393.50 68.50 5.17
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.19 0.21 0.02 10.53
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.23 0.17 0.06 26.09

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 6,369.18 6,369.18 6,373.56 6,348.88 6,197.35
Year Ending Sep-18 6,620.67 6,620.67 6,631.59 6,636.79 6,460.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.14
Year Ending Sep-18 1.35 1.35 1.35 1.36 1.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Elior Group SA News

» More ELIOR.PA News