Elis SA (ELIS.PA)
ELIS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.72EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.91
|1.91
|1.91
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|2,203.08
|2,238.98
|2,097.00
|1,546.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|3,231.26
|3,300.15
|3,100.80
|1,597.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.98
|1.15
|0.73
|1.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1.36
|1.44
|1.26
|1.13
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|14.62
|14.62
|14.62
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|436.20
|445.20
|9.00
|2.06
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|378.30
|379.90
|1.60
|0.42
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|344.50
|350.60
|6.10
|1.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|350.50
|381.20
|30.70
|8.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|363.00
|360.40
|2.60
|0.72
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,203.08
|2,195.96
|1,775.18
|1,773.56
|1,546.58
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,231.26
|3,230.44
|1,888.02
|1,885.46
|1,597.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.98
|1.04
|1.08
|1.08
|1.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.36
|1.34
|1.25
|1.25
|1.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|7
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|8
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|7
|0
