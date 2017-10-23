Edition:
Man Group PLC (EMG.L)

EMG.L on London Stock Exchange

190.10GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
191.10
Open
190.30
Day's High
190.60
Day's Low
189.10
Volume
591,622
Avg. Vol
4,954,761
52-wk High
191.40
52-wk Low
111.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.28 2.28 2.28 2.18

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 945.77 1,015.00 834.00 1,011.82
Year Ending Dec-18 14 1,080.09 1,325.26 992.60 1,106.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.16 0.17 0.13 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.20 0.25 0.17 0.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 22.10 22.10 22.10 -0.78

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 945.77 942.38 934.81 930.61 1,011.82
Year Ending Dec-18 1,080.09 1,073.12 1,073.01 1,065.25 1,106.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.19 0.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0 5 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

