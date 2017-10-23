Man Group PLC (EMG.L)
EMG.L on London Stock Exchange
190.10GBp
3:50pm IST
190.10GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.52%)
-1.00 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
191.10
191.10
Open
190.30
190.30
Day's High
190.60
190.60
Day's Low
189.10
189.10
Volume
591,622
591,622
Avg. Vol
4,954,761
4,954,761
52-wk High
191.40
191.40
52-wk Low
111.90
111.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|2.18
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|945.77
|1,015.00
|834.00
|1,011.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|1,080.09
|1,325.26
|992.60
|1,106.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.16
|0.17
|0.13
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|0.20
|0.25
|0.17
|0.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.10
|22.10
|22.10
|-0.78
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|945.77
|942.38
|934.81
|930.61
|1,011.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,080.09
|1,073.12
|1,073.01
|1,065.25
|1,106.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.20
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1
|4
|1
- Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
- BRIEF-Man Group reports 5.63 pct passive stake in Zumiez
- BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.01 pct passive stake in Commercial Vehicle Group as of July 3, 2017
- BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.02 pct passive stake in RPX as of June 27, 2017