Enea SA (ENAE.WA)
ENAE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
13.78PLN
6:22pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.22
|3.22
|3.38
|3.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|11,791.90
|14,535.00
|10,569.00
|10,864.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|12,325.30
|14,536.20
|10,412.00
|11,289.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|2.22
|2.62
|1.35
|1.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|2.40
|2.99
|1.18
|1.99
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,071.20
|2,710.00
|361.20
|11.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,831.90
|2,952.00
|120.10
|4.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,615.73
|2,705.00
|89.27
|3.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,708.00
|2,662.00
|46.00
|1.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,370.00
|2,937.00
|567.00
|23.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.94
|0.23
|0.71
|75.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.30
|0.48
|0.18
|60.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|0.12
|0.11
|0.01
|8.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11,791.90
|11,984.90
|11,849.00
|11,887.90
|10,864.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12,325.30
|12,573.70
|12,594.50
|12,513.40
|11,289.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.22
|2.34
|2.30
|2.21
|1.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.40
|2.48
|2.47
|2.35
|1.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1