Enea SA (ENAE.WA)

ENAE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

13.78PLN
6:22pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.16zł (-1.15%)
Prev Close
13.94zł
Open
13.93zł
Day's High
14.06zł
Day's Low
13.71zł
Volume
171,990
Avg. Vol
561,125
52-wk High
16.00zł
52-wk Low
8.67zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.22 3.22 3.38 3.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 11,791.90 14,535.00 10,569.00 10,864.80
Year Ending Dec-18 7 12,325.30 14,536.20 10,412.00 11,289.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2.22 2.62 1.35 1.85
Year Ending Dec-18 8 2.40 2.99 1.18 1.99

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,071.20 2,710.00 361.20 11.76
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,831.90 2,952.00 120.10 4.24
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,615.73 2,705.00 89.27 3.41
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,708.00 2,662.00 46.00 1.70
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,370.00 2,937.00 567.00 23.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.94 0.23 0.71 75.53
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.30 0.48 0.18 60.00
Quarter Ending Dec-13 0.12 0.11 0.01 8.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11,791.90 11,984.90 11,849.00 11,887.90 10,864.80
Year Ending Dec-18 12,325.30 12,573.70 12,594.50 12,513.40 11,289.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.22 2.34 2.30 2.21 1.85
Year Ending Dec-18 2.40 2.48 2.47 2.35 1.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

