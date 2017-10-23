Edition:
India

Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) (ENDU.NS)

ENDU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,076.85INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.20 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs1,097.05
Open
Rs1,082.00
Day's High
Rs1,102.95
Day's Low
Rs1,073.90
Volume
22,199
Avg. Vol
59,430
52-wk High
Rs1,168.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 11,627.00 13,200.00 10,054.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 16,246.00 16,246.00 16,246.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 56,391.20 57,470.00 54,976.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 63,385.20 64,737.00 62,604.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 5 71,623.40 73,975.00 66,492.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 23.44 24.00 22.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 28.82 30.80 26.91 --
Year Ending Mar-19 6 35.73 39.30 31.98 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 15,332.30 15,503.00 170.61 1.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,627.00 13,661.20 2,034.24 17.50
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,900.00 12,985.80 1,914.21 12.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.22 6.86 0.64 10.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,627.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 16,246.00 16,246.00 16,246.00 16,246.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 56,391.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 63,385.20 63,659.40 63,659.40 63,659.40 --
Year Ending Mar-19 71,623.40 71,763.40 71,763.40 71,763.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 23.44 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28.82 28.79 28.79 28.79 --
Year Ending Mar-19 35.73 35.15 35.15 35.15 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) News

» More ENDU.NS News