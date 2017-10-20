Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 12,080.60 12,080.60 12,080.60 -- Year Ending Dec-17 3 11,743.90 12,080.60 11,089.00 13,060.60 Year Ending Dec-18 3 12,341.30 12,678.00 11,811.00 13,390.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.07 1.07 1.07 -- Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.35 1.89 1.07 1.40 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.92 2.65 1.32 2.01 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.10 24.10 24.10 15.20