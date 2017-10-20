Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)
ENGI11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
25.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
25.60BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 25.60
R$ 25.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
499,128
499,128
52-wk High
R$ 26.70
R$ 26.70
52-wk Low
R$ 17.30
R$ 17.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|1.07
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|12,080.60
|12,080.60
|12,080.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|11,743.90
|12,080.60
|11,089.00
|13,060.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|12,341.30
|12,678.00
|11,811.00
|13,390.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.35
|1.89
|1.07
|1.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1.92
|2.65
|1.32
|2.01
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|24.10
|24.10
|24.10
|15.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,751.00
|3,084.37
|333.37
|12.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,948.00
|3,061.99
|113.99
|3.87
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,822.33
|3,364.44
|4,457.89
|56.99
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.12
|0.03
|0.09
|71.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.31
|0.07
|0.24
|77.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.17
|0.05
|1.12
|95.73
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12,080.60
|12,080.60
|12,080.60
|12,080.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11,743.90
|11,743.90
|11,743.90
|11,743.90
|13,060.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12,341.30
|12,341.30
|12,341.30
|12,341.30
|13,390.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|1.07
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.35
|1.35
|1.37
|1.37
|1.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.92
|1.92
|1.84
|1.84
|2.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0