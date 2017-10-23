Edition:
Energa SA (ENGP.WA)

ENGP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

12.81PLN
6:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.10zł (-0.77%)
Prev Close
12.91zł
Open
12.91zł
Day's High
13.07zł
Day's Low
12.81zł
Volume
270,460
Avg. Vol
1,347,989
52-wk High
14.50zł
52-wk Low
6.82zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.26 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.12 2.88 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 10,366.20 11,533.80 9,196.86 10,581.80
Year Ending Dec-18 8 10,685.10 11,857.40 9,196.86 10,752.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.26 0.26 0.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 1.71 2.02 1.30 1.46
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.86 2.30 1.04 1.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,620.45 2,710.00 89.55 3.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,864.00 2,808.00 56.00 1.96
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,954.63 2,436.00 481.37 24.63
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,462.00 2,316.00 146.00 5.93
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,885.45 2,621.00 264.45 9.16
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.32 0.46 0.14 42.41
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.32 0.29 0.03 10.22
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.48 0.61 0.13 26.03
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.34 0.33 0.01 3.51
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.37 0.40 0.03 9.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,366.20 10,367.20 10,394.60 10,346.40 10,581.80
Year Ending Dec-18 10,685.10 10,685.10 10,754.40 10,571.00 10,752.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.26 0.26 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.71 1.67 1.60 1.59 1.46
Year Ending Dec-18 1.86 1.86 1.77 1.69 1.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

