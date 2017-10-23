EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)
ENQ.L on London Stock Exchange
26.00GBp
3:34pm IST
26.00GBp
3:34pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-1.89%)
-0.50 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
26.50
26.50
Open
26.00
26.00
Day's High
26.66
26.66
Day's Low
25.75
25.75
Volume
284,989
284,989
Avg. Vol
3,791,066
3,791,066
52-wk High
56.00
56.00
52-wk Low
22.50
22.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|6
|5
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.55
|3.25
|3.08
|3.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|743.21
|1,064.00
|635.00
|1,196.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1,247.66
|1,611.00
|991.00
|1,687.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|-0.00
|0.19
|-0.17
|0.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|0.09
|0.24
|-0.11
|0.35
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|743.21
|737.87
|755.95
|886.82
|1,196.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,247.66
|1,260.58
|1,310.83
|1,432.60
|1,687.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.01
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|0.14
|0.35
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|3
- UPDATE 1-EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up
- UPDATE 2-EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast
- British oil firm EnQuest cuts full-year production forecast
- EnQuest oil production falls but company sticks to annual target
- BRIEF-Enquest maintains 2017 production guidance