Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-18 2 617.00 634.00 600.00 -- Year Ending Feb-19 1 696.00 696.00 696.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-18 2 123.00 124.00 122.00 -- Year Ending Feb-19 1 137.00 137.00 137.00 --