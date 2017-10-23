Edition:
Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)

ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

321.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.60 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs328.15
Open
Rs330.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Volume
64,157
Avg. Vol
92,290
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,364.00 3,364.00 3,364.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 13,551.90 13,630.80 13,456.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 14,406.90 14,911.00 13,630.80 17,644.30
Year Ending Mar-19 3 16,044.30 16,553.00 15,351.80 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 11.59 12.70 10.68 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 12.89 14.40 10.68 17.48
Year Ending Mar-19 3 16.26 17.10 15.39 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,364.00 3,364.00 3,364.00 3,364.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13,551.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,406.90 14,406.90 14,406.90 14,795.00 17,644.30
Year Ending Mar-19 16,044.30 16,044.30 16,044.30 16,775.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11.59 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.89 12.89 12.89 14.00 17.48
Year Ending Mar-19 16.26 16.26 16.26 17.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

