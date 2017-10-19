Edition:
India

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)

EREGL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.48TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.02TL (+0.24%)
Prev Close
8.46TL
Open
8.50TL
Day's High
8.55TL
Day's Low
8.45TL
Volume
17,082,065
Avg. Vol
15,180,995
52-wk High
8.63TL
52-wk Low
3.86TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.14 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 2 1 2
(3) HOLD 10 12 13 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.87 3.06 3.00 2.81

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,449.63 3,449.63 3,449.63 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 17,311.30 19,637.00 12,784.30 13,420.80
Year Ending Dec-18 15 17,907.80 23,038.00 13,480.20 14,516.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.14 0.14 0.14 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.84 1.06 0.39 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.76 0.91 0.42 0.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.74 24.74 24.74 4.91

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,373.97 4,684.44 310.46 7.10
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,002.25 4,191.02 188.77 4.72
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,727.35 3,689.59 37.76 1.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,014.27 2,700.00 314.27 10.43
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,170.75 2,670.00 500.75 15.79
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.18 0.25 0.07 37.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.13 0.26 0.13 98.46
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.10 0.15 0.05 54.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.05 0.14 0.10 214.89
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.11 0.09 0.02 17.36

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,449.63 3,449.63 3,449.63 3,449.63 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17,311.30 17,437.70 16,956.90 16,540.70 13,420.80
Year Ending Dec-18 17,907.80 17,673.10 17,575.00 16,753.90 14,516.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.84 0.88 0.85 0.74 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 0.76 0.75 0.77 0.72 0.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS News

» More EREGL.IS News