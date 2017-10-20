Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP.PA)
ERYP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
26.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
26.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€26.41
€26.41
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
53,802
53,802
52-wk High
€30.20
€30.20
52-wk Low
€11.50
€11.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.40
|1.40
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|2.58
|5.00
|0.00
|13.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|4.15
|11.00
|0.00
|18.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|-2.39
|-1.95
|-3.00
|-1.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|-2.41
|-1.18
|-3.00
|-3.48
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|5.75
|13.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|14.33
|18.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-2.39
|-2.45
|-2.33
|-2.57
|-1.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-2.41
|-2.41
|-2.36
|-2.42
|-3.48
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma announces resubmission of european marketing authorization application for GRASPA
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln of ADSS
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma H1 net loss widens to 14.0 million euros
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma's complete results demonstrate statistically improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival
- BRIEF-Erytech announces collaboration with Queen’s University