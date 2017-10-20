Edition:
Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP.PA)

ERYP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

26.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€26.41
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
53,802
52-wk High
€30.20
52-wk Low
€11.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.40 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.58 5.00 0.00 13.13
Year Ending Dec-18 4 4.15 11.00 0.00 18.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 -2.39 -1.95 -3.00 -1.36
Year Ending Dec-18 4 -2.41 -1.18 -3.00 -3.48

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.58 2.58 2.58 5.75 13.13
Year Ending Dec-18 4.15 4.15 4.15 14.33 18.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -2.39 -2.45 -2.33 -2.57 -1.36
Year Ending Dec-18 -2.41 -2.41 -2.36 -2.42 -3.48

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Erytech Pharma SA News

