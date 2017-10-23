Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)
ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
724.65INR
3:59pm IST
724.65INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.90 (+0.68%)
Rs4.90 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs719.75
Rs719.75
Open
Rs719.75
Rs719.75
Day's High
Rs730.00
Rs730.00
Day's Low
Rs717.00
Rs717.00
Volume
562,876
562,876
Avg. Vol
1,332,790
1,332,790
52-wk High
Rs767.55
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00
Rs270.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.85
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.33
|2.33
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|9,926.17
|10,147.00
|9,643.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|40,959.20
|41,681.50
|40,172.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|47,335.20
|47,904.00
|46,676.90
|45,522.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|53,506.00
|54,323.00
|52,744.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.85
|4.00
|3.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|17.09
|22.50
|11.34
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|31.30
|35.30
|26.90
|29.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|43.93
|49.90
|36.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|11,709.80
|11,423.00
|286.84
|2.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,926.17
|10,223.10
|296.96
|2.99
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,880.10
|10,899.10
|18.97
|0.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,074.70
|9,909.88
|164.83
|1.64
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,676.20
|10,473.50
|202.64
|1.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.81
|5.24
|0.43
|8.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.85
|3.72
|0.13
|3.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.35
|2.07
|1.28
|38.21
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4.25
|2.94
|1.31
|30.82
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.80
|4.47
|2.67
|148.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,926.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|40,959.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|47,335.20
|47,347.30
|47,877.50
|47,741.60
|45,522.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|53,506.00
|53,494.60
|54,760.50
|54,519.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17.09
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31.30
|31.10
|32.87
|31.15
|29.23
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43.93
|43.30
|45.53
|42.88
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors
- BRIEF-Escorts Agri Machinery sales up 34 pct in Sept
- BRIEF-Escorts gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Nikhil Nanda as MD
- BRIEF-Escorts launches electric & hydrostatic concept tractors
- BRIEF-India's Escorts August total tractors sales up 23 pct y-o-y