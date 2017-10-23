Edition:
India

Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)

ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

724.65INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.90 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs719.75
Open
Rs719.75
Day's High
Rs730.00
Day's Low
Rs717.00
Volume
562,876
Avg. Vol
1,332,790
52-wk High
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.85 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 3 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.33 2.33 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 9,926.17 10,147.00 9,643.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 40,959.20 41,681.50 40,172.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 47,335.20 47,904.00 46,676.90 45,522.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4 53,506.00 54,323.00 52,744.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.85 4.00 3.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 17.09 22.50 11.34 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 31.30 35.30 26.90 29.23
Year Ending Mar-19 3 43.93 49.90 36.70 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 11,709.80 11,423.00 286.84 2.45
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,926.17 10,223.10 296.96 2.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,880.10 10,899.10 18.97 0.17
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,074.70 9,909.88 164.83 1.64
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,676.20 10,473.50 202.64 1.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.81 5.24 0.43 8.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.85 3.72 0.13 3.38
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.35 2.07 1.28 38.21
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4.25 2.94 1.31 30.82
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.80 4.47 2.67 148.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,926.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 40,959.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 47,335.20 47,347.30 47,877.50 47,741.60 45,522.00
Year Ending Mar-19 53,506.00 53,494.60 54,760.50 54,519.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 17.09 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31.30 31.10 32.87 31.15 29.23
Year Ending Mar-19 43.93 43.30 45.53 42.88 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Escorts Ltd News

» More ESCO.NS News