ESI Group SA (ESIG.PA)

ESIG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

37.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€37.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,608
52-wk High
€62.30
52-wk Low
€37.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- January 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 2 147.25 153.50 141.00 --
Year Ending Jan-18 3 150.00 152.00 148.00 153.50
Year Ending Jan-19 3 163.03 166.00 159.00 163.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 2 1.54 1.58 1.50 --
Year Ending Jan-18 3 1.27 1.60 0.82 1.77
Year Ending Jan-19 3 1.60 1.80 1.23 2.01

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Apr-11 17.00 17.30 0.30 1.76

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 147.25 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 150.00 150.00 163.75 153.50 153.50
Year Ending Jan-19 163.03 163.03 178.80 166.60 163.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 1.54 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 1.27 1.27 1.85 1.60 1.77
Year Ending Jan-19 1.60 1.60 2.22 1.88 2.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

ESI Group SA News

