Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)
ESRS.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
16.77EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|3
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.22
|2.60
|2.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|38,419.70
|42,770.00
|31,305.00
|22,848.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|40,091.20
|45,210.00
|33,976.00
|27,326.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.33
|1.59
|-2.36
|0.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1.20
|2.97
|-0.33
|0.74
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,024.00
|9,800.57
|223.43
|2.23
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,672.67
|5,917.40
|1,244.73
|26.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5,027.00
|4,966.68
|60.32
|1.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|4,181.00
|3,505.35
|675.65
|16.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|4,545.00
|4,617.75
|72.75
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|38,419.70
|39,296.00
|39,296.00
|39,724.50
|22,848.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|40,091.20
|40,574.40
|40,574.40
|41,219.40
|27,326.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings