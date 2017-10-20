Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,844.30 1,844.30 1,844.30 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 7,538.38 7,739.90 7,270.00 7,713.83 Year Ending Dec-18 20 7,911.71 8,280.03 7,188.00 8,352.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 22 3.96 4.30 3.69 4.35 Year Ending Dec-18 21 4.27 4.71 3.86 4.78 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.78 11.83 6.10 11.15