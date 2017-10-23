esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)
ESUR.L on London Stock Exchange
273.70GBp
3:42pm IST
273.70GBp
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.90 (-0.33%)
-0.90 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
274.60
274.60
Open
275.00
275.00
Day's High
275.20
275.20
Day's Low
273.70
273.70
Volume
49,487
49,487
Avg. Vol
726,193
726,193
52-wk High
308.80
308.80
52-wk Low
183.10
183.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.15
|3.00
|2.85
|2.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|783.24
|806.00
|756.00
|686.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|893.56
|972.00
|853.00
|730.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|18.20
|19.39
|16.70
|22.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|20.47
|22.80
|19.00
|24.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.05
|10.10
|4.00
|17.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|783.24
|783.24
|783.24
|781.84
|686.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|893.56
|893.56
|893.56
|892.00
|730.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18.20
|18.20
|18.13
|18.00
|22.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20.47
|20.47
|20.62
|20.33
|24.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed 5.07 pct stake in co
- UPDATE 1-UK insurer esure's H1 profit surges 44.6 pct
- UPDATE 1-Price comparison website Gocompare H1 profit up on higher marketing margins
- Price comparison website Gocompare H1 profit up on higher marketing margins
- UPDATE 2-Gocompare.com sees boost from thrifty UK shoppers