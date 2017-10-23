Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 783.24 806.00 756.00 686.61 Year Ending Dec-18 7 893.56 972.00 853.00 730.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 18.20 19.39 16.70 22.08 Year Ending Dec-18 13 20.47 22.80 19.00 24.96 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.05 10.10 4.00 17.00