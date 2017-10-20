Edition:
Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)

EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€12.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
312,960
52-wk High
€13.58
52-wk Low
€7.97

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 2,353.70 2,435.42 2,260.00 2,147.16
Year Ending Dec-18 7 2,750.04 2,965.45 2,316.00 2,226.16
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.91 1.02 0.80 0.91
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.14 1.38 0.93 1.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 570.00 589.00 19.00 3.33
Quarter Ending Mar-17 439.00 439.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 477.00 495.60 18.60 3.90
Quarter Ending Jun-16 540.00 530.40 9.60 1.78
Quarter Ending Sep-15 692.00 692.60 0.60 0.09

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,353.70 2,353.70 2,353.70 2,353.70 2,147.16
Year Ending Dec-18 2,750.04 2,750.04 2,750.04 2,749.33 2,226.16
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.91
Year Ending Dec-18 1.14 1.14 1.14 1.14 1.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Europcar Groupe SA News

