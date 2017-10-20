Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,836.48 3,525.91 2,099.00 2,723.50 Year Ending Dec-18 4 3,114.29 4,051.14 2,140.00 2,035.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 4.29 5.75 2.77 2.42 Year Ending Dec-18 4 3.77 5.52 2.11 4.12