Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)

EURA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

77.59EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€77.59
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
227,322
52-wk High
€79.05
52-wk Low
€47.63

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 2 1
(3) HOLD 7 5 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.20 3.11 3.00 3.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,836.48 3,525.91 2,099.00 2,723.50
Year Ending Dec-18 4 3,114.29 4,051.14 2,140.00 2,035.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 4.29 5.75 2.77 2.42
Year Ending Dec-18 4 3.77 5.52 2.11 4.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 976.00 988.20 12.20 1.25

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,836.48 2,836.48 2,800.18 2,706.34 2,723.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3,114.29 3,114.29 3,036.57 2,883.66 2,035.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.29 4.29 3.14 3.09 2.42
Year Ending Dec-18 3.77 3.77 3.52 4.26 4.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

