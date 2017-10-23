Edition:
EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)

EVRE.L on London Stock Exchange

322.90GBp
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.20 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
327.10
Open
325.90
Day's High
325.90
Day's Low
322.10
Volume
578,120
Avg. Vol
2,806,845
52-wk High
339.74
52-wk Low
169.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.62 2.62 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 10,048.80 10,649.00 9,596.00 8,153.12
Year Ending Dec-18 12 9,280.20 10,687.00 7,612.94 8,383.72
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.56 0.88 0.23 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.55 1.02 0.33 0.22

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,048.80 10,025.80 9,534.79 9,384.94 8,153.12
Year Ending Dec-18 9,280.20 9,236.95 8,849.73 8,525.50 8,383.72
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.56 0.55 0.51 0.49 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 0.55 0.53 0.42 0.38 0.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 6 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 6 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 5 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 6 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

