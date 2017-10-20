Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)
EXHO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
104.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
104.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.70 (-0.67%)
€-0.70 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
€105.00
€105.00
Open
€105.45
€105.45
Day's High
€105.60
€105.60
Day's Low
€104.00
€104.00
Volume
231,953
231,953
Avg. Vol
276,321
276,321
52-wk High
€123.60
€123.60
52-wk Low
€96.02
€96.02
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|August
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|4
|6
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|11
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.60
|2.68
|2.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|23
|20,755.20
|20,954.00
|20,583.40
|20,979.20
|Year Ending Aug-18
|23
|21,022.10
|21,792.00
|20,216.00
|21,744.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|26
|5.21
|5.89
|4.40
|4.92
|Year Ending Aug-18
|26
|5.57
|6.10
|4.93
|5.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|7.43
|8.50
|5.54
|7.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Aug-11
|3,556.00
|3,639.00
|83.00
|2.33
|Quarter Ending May-11
|4,098.80
|4,139.00
|40.20
|0.98
|Quarter Ending Nov-10
|4,209.47
|4,268.00
|58.53
|1.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|20,755.20
|20,755.20
|20,757.10
|20,760.60
|20,979.20
|Year Ending Aug-18
|21,022.10
|21,022.10
|21,076.40
|21,145.90
|21,744.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|5.21
|5.21
|5.21
|5.23
|4.92
|Year Ending Aug-18
|5.57
|5.57
|5.60
|5.62
|5.36
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|4
- Fitch Affirms Sodexo at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Services group Sodexo sees some impact from euro's strength
- BRIEF-Sodexo issues bonds amouting to 200 million euros - Euronext
- UPDATE 1-Compass' revenue rises 3.9 pct on growth in United States
- European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh