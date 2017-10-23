Edition:
India

Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)

EXXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,428.11ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-263.89 (-1.80%)
Prev Close
14,692.00
Open
14,776.00
Day's High
14,844.00
Day's Low
14,151.00
Volume
2,154,992
Avg. Vol
1,740,048
52-wk High
15,178.00
52-wk Low
8,101.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.78 1.78 1.78 1.78

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 23,757.60 24,876.70 22,993.80 21,678.00
Year Ending Dec-18 8 23,598.80 26,373.00 21,167.10 22,882.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 1,946.52 2,300.90 1,666.00 917.87
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1,523.81 1,930.90 1,205.20 933.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.40 9.40 9.40 35.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23,757.60 23,757.60 23,279.50 22,937.70 21,678.00
Year Ending Dec-18 23,598.80 23,598.80 23,114.20 22,893.20 22,882.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,946.52 1,944.30 1,805.19 1,669.10 917.87
Year Ending Dec-18 1,523.81 1,500.96 1,413.20 1,366.04 933.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 6 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Exxaro Resources Ltd News

» More EXXJ.J News