Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)
EXXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,428.11ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-263.89 (-1.80%)
Prev Close
14,692.00
Open
14,776.00
Day's High
14,844.00
Day's Low
14,151.00
Volume
2,154,992
Avg. Vol
1,740,048
52-wk High
15,178.00
52-wk Low
8,101.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.78
|1.78
|1.78
|1.78
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|23,757.60
|24,876.70
|22,993.80
|21,678.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|23,598.80
|26,373.00
|21,167.10
|22,882.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|1,946.52
|2,300.90
|1,666.00
|917.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|1,523.81
|1,930.90
|1,205.20
|933.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.40
|9.40
|9.40
|35.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23,757.60
|23,757.60
|23,279.50
|22,937.70
|21,678.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23,598.80
|23,598.80
|23,114.20
|22,893.20
|22,882.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,946.52
|1,944.30
|1,805.19
|1,669.10
|917.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,523.81
|1,500.96
|1,413.20
|1,366.04
|933.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|1
