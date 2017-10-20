Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 1,856.00 1,856.00 1,856.00 -- Year Ending Sep-17 24 4,998.27 5,087.00 4,850.30 4,825.02 Year Ending Sep-18 24 5,320.35 5,642.97 5,108.00 5,176.42 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 24 82.39 90.24 72.40 94.38 Year Ending Sep-18 24 96.00 110.30 78.62 106.81 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.42 4.70 4.14 -8.05