Edition:
India

Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)

FBRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,490.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

40.00 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
10,450.00
Open
10,500.00
Day's High
10,511.00
Day's Low
10,400.00
Volume
218,101
Avg. Vol
272,346
52-wk High
16,464.00
52-wk Low
9,802.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 1 5,657.00 5,657.00 5,657.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 1 740.00 740.00 740.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 5,657.00 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Famous Brands Ltd News

» More FBRJ.J News