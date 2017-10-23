F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)
FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
183.90INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|10,391.00
|10,391.00
|10,391.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|11,203.00
|11,203.00
|11,203.00
|12,542.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|12,269.00
|12,269.00
|12,269.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|14.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|2,058.44
|2,000.81
|57.62
|2.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|2,144.98
|2,287.16
|142.18
|6.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|2.33
|2.28
|0.05
|2.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|2.55
|2.76
|0.21
|8.24
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10,391.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11,203.00
|11,203.00
|11,203.00
|11,203.00
|12,542.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12,269.00
|12,269.00
|12,269.00
|12,269.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|14.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0