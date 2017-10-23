Edition:
India

F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)

FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

183.90INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs184.65
Open
Rs185.95
Day's High
Rs185.95
Day's Low
Rs181.85
Volume
44,063
Avg. Vol
65,594
52-wk High
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 10,391.00 10,391.00 10,391.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 11,203.00 11,203.00 11,203.00 12,542.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 12,269.00 12,269.00 12,269.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 9.50 9.50 9.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 10.50 10.50 10.50 14.10
Year Ending Mar-19 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 2,058.44 2,000.81 57.62 2.80
Quarter Ending Sep-13 2,144.98 2,287.16 142.18 6.63
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 2.33 2.28 0.05 2.15
Quarter Ending Sep-13 2.55 2.76 0.21 8.24

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10,391.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11,203.00 11,203.00 11,203.00 11,203.00 12,542.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12,269.00 12,269.00 12,269.00 12,269.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10.50 10.50 10.50 10.50 14.10
Year Ending Mar-19 12.20 12.20 12.20 12.20 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

