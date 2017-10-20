Edition:
Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)

FDR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

85.91EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€85.91
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
97,842
52-wk High
€88.49
52-wk Low
€73.79

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 8 9 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.58 2.54 2.62 2.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 595.69 614.11 546.08 580.33
Year Ending Dec-18 7 619.75 641.09 570.62 707.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 5.24 5.45 4.97 5.28
Year Ending Dec-18 10 5.47 5.65 5.05 5.52

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 595.69 595.69 593.26 596.40 580.33
Year Ending Dec-18 619.75 619.75 617.18 622.92 707.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.24 5.24 5.22 5.19 5.28
Year Ending Dec-18 5.47 5.47 5.45 5.46 5.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Fonciere des Regions SA News