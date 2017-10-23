Fenner PLC (FENR.L)
FENR.L on London Stock Exchange
333.25GBp
3:37pm IST
333.25GBp
3:37pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.75 (-0.22%)
-0.75 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
334.00
334.00
Open
331.25
331.25
Day's High
334.50
334.50
Day's Low
331.00
331.00
Volume
24,031
24,031
Avg. Vol
435,065
435,065
52-wk High
368.25
368.25
52-wk Low
207.00
207.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|August
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|9
|638.17
|655.86
|621.70
|571.57
|Year Ending Aug-18
|9
|668.81
|693.50
|641.00
|591.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|10
|16.54
|17.40
|14.87
|9.68
|Year Ending Aug-18
|10
|19.05
|20.20
|16.71
|10.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|638.17
|638.17
|637.17
|637.34
|571.57
|Year Ending Aug-18
|668.81
|668.81
|668.04
|668.92
|591.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|16.54
|16.54
|16.51
|16.13
|9.68
|Year Ending Aug-18
|19.05
|19.05
|19.06
|18.84
|10.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|2