Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa (FESA4.SA)

FESA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

15.76BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 15.76
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
223,031
52-wk High
R$ 16.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.16

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1,130.00 1,130.00 1,130.00 994.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,171.00 1,171.00 1,171.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2.09 2.09 2.09 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.89 1.89 1.89 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 270.70 270.65 0.05 0.02
Quarter Ending Sep-11 143.40 140.90 2.50 1.74
Quarter Ending Mar-11 195.70 195.70 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,130.00 1,130.00 1,130.00 1,130.00 994.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,171.00 1,171.00 1,171.00 1,171.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.09 2.09 2.09 2.09 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1.89 1.89 1.89 1.89 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

