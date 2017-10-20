Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,930.00 4,930.00 4,930.00 2,795.35 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,800.00 3,800.00 3,800.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 1 15,270.00 15,270.00 15,270.00 11,010.90 Year Ending Dec-18 1 15,580.00 15,580.00 15,580.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 39.86 39.86 39.86 9.53 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 10.54 10.54 10.54 -- Year Ending Dec-17 3 70.50 84.45 46.33 32.88 Year Ending Dec-18 1 50.13 50.13 50.13 34.50