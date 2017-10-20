Edition:
India

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)

FIHu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.98USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$17.98
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
62,922
52-wk High
$18.99
52-wk Low
$10.82

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.01 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 8.37 8.37 8.37 0.78
Year Ending Dec-17 2 768.46 827.91 709.01 90.55
Year Ending Dec-18 1 466.52 466.52 466.52 3.09
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Year Ending Dec-17 2 3.63 3.64 3.63 0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.15 2.15 2.15 -0.03

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.09 15.12 11.02 269.43
Quarter Ending Sep-16 16.13 100.92 84.79 525.69
Quarter Ending Jun-16 16.90 44.61 27.72 164.04
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.01 0.03 0.04 -296.24
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.08 0.83 0.75 896.88
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.09 0.47 0.38 429.05

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8.37 8.37 8.37 -- 0.78
Year Ending Dec-17 768.46 768.46 768.46 827.91 90.55
Year Ending Dec-18 466.52 466.52 466.52 466.52 3.09
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -- -0.01
Year Ending Dec-17 3.63 3.63 3.63 3.64 0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 2.15 2.15 2.15 2.15 -0.03

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Fairfax India Holdings Corp News

» More FIHu.TO News