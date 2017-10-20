Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)
FIHu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.98USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$17.98
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
62,922
52-wk High
$18.99
52-wk Low
$10.82
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.01
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|8.37
|8.37
|8.37
|0.78
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|768.46
|827.91
|709.01
|90.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|466.52
|466.52
|466.52
|3.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|3.63
|3.64
|3.63
|0.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2.15
|2.15
|2.15
|-0.03
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.09
|15.12
|11.02
|269.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|16.13
|100.92
|84.79
|525.69
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|16.90
|44.61
|27.72
|164.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|-296.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.08
|0.83
|0.75
|896.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.09
|0.47
|0.38
|429.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8.37
|8.37
|8.37
|--
|0.78
|Year Ending Dec-17
|768.46
|768.46
|768.46
|827.91
|90.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|466.52
|466.52
|466.52
|466.52
|3.09
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.63
|3.63
|3.63
|3.64
|0.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.15
|2.15
|2.15
|2.15
|-0.03
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Toronto Stock Exchange accepts Fairfax India notice to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares
- BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q2 net earnings $1.74 per diluted share
- BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
- GVK Power to sell 10 percent stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax India
- India's GVK Power to sell 10 pct stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax India