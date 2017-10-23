Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)
FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.95INR
23 Oct 2017
40.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.61%)
Rs0.25 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs40.70
Rs40.70
Open
Rs41.00
Rs41.00
Day's High
Rs41.60
Rs41.60
Day's Low
Rs40.55
Rs40.55
Volume
1,857,332
1,857,332
Avg. Vol
3,220,581
3,220,581
52-wk High
Rs49.25
Rs49.25
52-wk Low
Rs30.35
Rs30.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.03
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.17
|2.29
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|8,827.00
|8,989.00
|8,586.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|35,331.20
|36,010.00
|34,511.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|35,742.50
|37,195.00
|33,564.00
|40,570.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|38,186.70
|40,981.00
|35,156.00
|45,141.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1.03
|1.10
|1.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|4.17
|4.30
|4.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|4.22
|4.60
|3.90
|5.44
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|4.67
|5.20
|4.00
|5.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,842.00
|8,506.65
|335.35
|3.79
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,827.00
|8,643.69
|183.31
|2.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,753.00
|8,600.78
|152.22
|1.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,800.75
|8,572.11
|228.64
|2.60
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,718.67
|8,752.53
|33.86
|0.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.85
|0.95
|0.10
|11.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.03
|0.95
|0.08
|8.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.03
|1.02
|0.01
|1.29
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.95
|1.04
|0.09
|9.47
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.07
|1.05
|0.02
|1.57
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,827.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|35,331.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35,742.50
|35,729.70
|35,729.70
|36,130.50
|40,570.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|38,186.70
|38,186.70
|38,186.70
|38,678.00
|45,141.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.03
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4.22
|4.22
|4.22
|4.34
|5.44
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|4.77
|5.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Firstsource Solutions completes sale of portion of India domestic business to Vertex Customer Management
- BRIEF-India's Firstsource Solutions June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct
- BRIEF-Firstsource Solutions to sell part of India business to Vertex Customer Management India
- BRIEF-India's Firstsource Solutions March-qtr profit falls about 16 pct