Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 8,827.00 8,989.00 8,586.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 35,331.20 36,010.00 34,511.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 35,742.50 37,195.00 33,564.00 40,570.30 Year Ending Mar-19 6 38,186.70 40,981.00 35,156.00 45,141.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.03 1.10 1.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 4.17 4.30 4.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 4.22 4.60 3.90 5.44 Year Ending Mar-19 6 4.67 5.20 4.00 5.70 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.00 12.00 12.00 --