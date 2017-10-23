Edition:
Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)

FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs40.70
Open
Rs41.00
Day's High
Rs41.60
Day's Low
Rs40.55
Volume
1,857,332
Avg. Vol
3,220,581
52-wk High
Rs49.25
52-wk Low
Rs30.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.03 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.29 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 8,827.00 8,989.00 8,586.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 35,331.20 36,010.00 34,511.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 35,742.50 37,195.00 33,564.00 40,570.30
Year Ending Mar-19 6 38,186.70 40,981.00 35,156.00 45,141.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.03 1.10 1.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 4.17 4.30 4.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 4.22 4.60 3.90 5.44
Year Ending Mar-19 6 4.67 5.20 4.00 5.70
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.00 12.00 12.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,842.00 8,506.65 335.35 3.79
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,827.00 8,643.69 183.31 2.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,753.00 8,600.78 152.22 1.74
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,800.75 8,572.11 228.64 2.60
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,718.67 8,752.53 33.86 0.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.85 0.95 0.10 11.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.03 0.95 0.08 8.06
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.03 1.02 0.01 1.29
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.95 1.04 0.09 9.47
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.07 1.05 0.02 1.57

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,827.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 35,331.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 35,742.50 35,729.70 35,729.70 36,130.50 40,570.30
Year Ending Mar-19 38,186.70 38,186.70 38,186.70 38,678.00 45,141.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.03 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 4.17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4.22 4.22 4.22 4.34 5.44
Year Ending Mar-19 4.67 4.67 4.67 4.77 5.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Firstsource Solutions Ltd News