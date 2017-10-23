Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)
FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
361.85INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.88
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|10,624.30
|11,065.70
|10,183.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|39,528.10
|39,977.30
|39,079.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|46,152.20
|46,303.00
|45,783.00
|47,002.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|55,523.00
|56,712.00
|54,459.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.88
|1.00
|0.76
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|2.29
|2.40
|2.17
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|6.07
|7.10
|4.99
|11.21
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|9.56
|11.30
|8.65
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10,624.30
|9,876.80
|747.55
|7.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,267.00
|10,438.30
|171.30
|1.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,281.00
|10,022.10
|741.10
|7.99
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,862.00
|7,859.70
|2.30
|0.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.10
|0.84
|0.26
|23.64
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.00
|0.38
|0.62
|62.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.70
|0.19
|0.51
|72.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10,624.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39,528.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|46,152.20
|46,152.20
|46,152.20
|45,755.20
|47,002.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|55,523.00
|55,523.00
|55,523.00
|55,001.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2.29
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6.07
|6.07
|6.07
|5.27
|11.21
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.56
|9.56
|9.56
|8.66
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
