Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)

FNXC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

598.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs598.75
Open
Rs591.00
Day's High
Rs614.00
Day's Low
Rs573.35
Volume
78,120
Avg. Vol
91,197
52-wk High
Rs614.00
52-wk Low
Rs355.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.12 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 25,642.00 25,642.00 25,642.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 32,442.00 32,442.00 32,442.00 31,898.30
Year Ending Mar-19 1 39,968.00 39,968.00 39,968.00 37,111.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 25.70 25.70 25.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 30.00 30.00 30.00 23.75
Year Ending Mar-19 1 35.30 35.30 35.30 27.95

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 6,799.50 6,008.90 790.60 11.63
Quarter Ending Jun-15 5,978.00 5,849.10 128.90 2.16
Quarter Ending Mar-15 6,878.67 6,540.20 338.47 4.92
Quarter Ending Dec-14 6,144.00 5,777.60 366.40 5.96
Quarter Ending Sep-14 6,702.67 6,306.50 396.17 5.91

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 25,642.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 32,442.00 32,442.00 32,442.00 32,442.00 31,898.30
Year Ending Mar-19 39,968.00 39,968.00 39,968.00 39,968.00 37,111.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

