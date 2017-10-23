Force Motors Ltd (FORC.BO)
FORC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
3,634.50INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.30 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs3,650.80
Open
Rs3,630.00
Day's High
Rs3,692.50
Day's Low
Rs3,625.85
Volume
14,137
Avg. Vol
34,313
52-wk High
Rs4,839.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,462.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|56.50
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|9,025.50
|9,097.00
|8,954.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|31,434.50
|31,680.00
|31,189.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|37,231.90
|38,258.00
|36,205.80
|42,602.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|45,372.50
|47,371.00
|43,374.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|56.50
|56.50
|56.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|141.85
|161.05
|131.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|165.50
|176.80
|154.20
|196.33
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|238.75
|241.20
|236.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,985.00
|7,444.50
|459.50
|6.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,025.50
|9,830.60
|805.10
|8.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,392.54
|6,217.80
|1,174.74
|15.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,790.00
|8,418.90
|371.10
|4.22
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,622.00
|7,461.70
|160.30
|2.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|37.00
|22.74
|14.26
|38.54
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|17.98
|17.65
|0.33
|1.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|44.93
|37.44
|7.49
|16.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|33.76
|39.06
|5.30
|15.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|138.93
|-17.59
|156.52
|112.66
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,025.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,434.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37,231.90
|37,231.90
|37,231.90
|37,231.90
|42,602.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|45,372.50
|45,372.50
|45,372.50
|45,372.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|56.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|141.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|165.50
|165.50
|165.50
|172.33
|196.33
|Year Ending Mar-19
|238.75
|238.75
|238.75
|238.75
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts Sept domestic SCV, LCV sales of 1,202 units
- BRIEF-Force Motors enters non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-RPS)
- BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts August total domestic sales of 2,443 units
- BRIEF-India's Force Motors June total domestic sales 2,221 units
- BRIEF-India's Force Motors May domestic total sales 1967 units