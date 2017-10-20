Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)
FOUG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
89.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
89.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€89.96
€89.96
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
274,585
274,585
52-wk High
€89.98
€89.98
52-wk Low
€60.08
€60.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.53
|2.47
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|4,064.00
|4,064.00
|4,064.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|14,714.30
|15,002.00
|14,235.00
|14,025.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|15,168.30
|15,635.00
|14,562.00
|14,264.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|5.02
|5.43
|4.49
|4.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|5.82
|6.50
|5.03
|5.41
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|15.93
|18.90
|11.60
|16.15
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2,715.11
|3,581.00
|865.89
|31.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|3,498.20
|3,513.00
|14.80
|0.42
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|3,182.50
|2,988.00
|194.50
|6.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4,064.00
|4,064.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14,714.30
|14,714.30
|14,634.10
|14,435.40
|14,025.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15,168.30
|15,168.30
|15,065.60
|14,837.70
|14,264.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.02
|5.02
|5.03
|4.88
|4.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.82
|5.82
|5.81
|5.67
|5.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
- BRIEF-Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage
- Credit Mutuel sells stakes in Safran and Eiffage
- Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 31
- Construction group Eiffage H1 profits rise, in talks over buying Saipem unit
- BRIEF-Bioservo Technologies signs research and development agreement with Eiffage