Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)

FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

531.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.35 (+2.18%)
Prev Close
Rs520.20
Open
Rs523.90
Day's High
Rs535.90
Day's Low
Rs515.00
Volume
382,070
Avg. Vol
944,164
52-wk High
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.79 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 47,295.00 47,295.00 47,295.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 171,866.00 175,000.00 169,873.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 204,339.00 210,774.00 196,364.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 9 246,545.00 273,322.00 224,274.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.79 1.79 1.79 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.71 3.71 3.71 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 7.16 7.50 6.99 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 12.81 16.04 10.03 --
Year Ending Mar-19 9 18.45 20.60 12.91 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 45,766.00 47,049.30 1,283.30 2.80
Quarter Ending Mar-17 47,295.00 43,432.70 3,862.30 8.17
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.63 3.02 0.39 14.83
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.79 2.61 0.82 45.81

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 47,295.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 171,866.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 204,339.00 203,967.00 203,899.00 203,899.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 246,545.00 241,719.00 241,183.00 241,157.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.79 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3.71 3.71 3.55 3.55 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7.16 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.81 12.85 12.60 12.56 --
Year Ending Mar-19 18.45 18.63 18.54 18.47 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 3 0 4 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 2 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 2 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Future Retail Ltd News

