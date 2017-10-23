Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 8 85,024.90 85,695.10 84,274.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 6 92,185.10 97,848.00 90,287.20 90,920.80 Year Ending Jun-19 6 99,420.50 104,280.00 97,685.40 100,541.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 11 436.05 445.00 430.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 10 465.61 501.00 449.70 468.35 Year Ending Jun-19 10 501.38 515.00 482.60 516.69 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.82 10.50 7.15 8.96