Edition:
India

FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

FSRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,303.35ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

24.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
5,279.00
Open
5,282.00
Day's High
5,340.00
Day's Low
5,268.00
Volume
3,818,354
Avg. Vol
11,290,225
52-wk High
5,760.00
52-wk Low
4,325.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 9 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.90 2.58 2.58 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 8 85,024.90 85,695.10 84,274.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 6 92,185.10 97,848.00 90,287.20 90,920.80
Year Ending Jun-19 6 99,420.50 104,280.00 97,685.40 100,541.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 11 436.05 445.00 430.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 10 465.61 501.00 449.70 468.35
Year Ending Jun-19 10 501.38 515.00 482.60 516.69
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.82 10.50 7.15 8.96

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 85,024.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 92,185.10 91,948.30 91,328.80 91,713.50 90,920.80
Year Ending Jun-19 99,420.50 99,141.30 98,986.40 100,311.00 100,541.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 436.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 465.61 464.83 462.05 463.00 468.35
Year Ending Jun-19 501.38 500.25 503.43 507.03 516.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

FirstRand Ltd News

» More FSRJ.J News