FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)
FSRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,303.35ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
24.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
5,279.00
Open
5,282.00
Day's High
5,340.00
Day's Low
5,268.00
Volume
3,818,354
Avg. Vol
11,290,225
52-wk High
5,760.00
52-wk Low
4,325.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|9
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.90
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|8
|85,024.90
|85,695.10
|84,274.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|6
|92,185.10
|97,848.00
|90,287.20
|90,920.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6
|99,420.50
|104,280.00
|97,685.40
|100,541.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|11
|436.05
|445.00
|430.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|10
|465.61
|501.00
|449.70
|468.35
|Year Ending Jun-19
|10
|501.38
|515.00
|482.60
|516.69
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.82
|10.50
|7.15
|8.96
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|85,024.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|92,185.10
|91,948.30
|91,328.80
|91,713.50
|90,920.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|99,420.50
|99,141.30
|98,986.40
|100,311.00
|100,541.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|436.05
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|465.61
|464.83
|462.05
|463.00
|468.35
|Year Ending Jun-19
|501.38
|500.25
|503.43
|507.03
|516.69
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|3
