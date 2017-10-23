Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)
FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
49.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|28,668.90
|28,468.40
|200.49
|0.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|26,041.00
|27,397.60
|1,356.60
|5.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|24,896.50
|26,160.30
|1,263.80
|5.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|31,606.10
|32,058.00
|451.86
|1.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|30,853.00
|35,428.40
|4,575.40
|14.83
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Future Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)
- Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 million Hypercity deal
- India's Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 mln Hypercity deal